Gamecocks battle back and top Vols, earn much-needed win

South Carolina ran back into the win column under the lights Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks rushed for 224 yards to come from behind and beat Tennessee 27-24 in front of 80,164 fans. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp improved to 7-0 all-time against the Vols, and the Gamecocks improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Tennessee fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.
South Carolina took their first lead with 5:52 left in the game and then stopped Tennessee on fourth-and-10 with less than two minutes remaining at midfield to seal the victory.
The Volunteers took a 14-3 lead in the second quarter and led 14-9 at halftime. The Gamecocks have been outscored 74- 26 in the first half of the last four games. South Carolina tied the game with :05 left in the third quarter when Ty’Son Williams scored on a 1-yard run and Jake Bentley scrambled for a 2-point conversion to knot the score at 24-24. The Gamecocks took their first lead of the game on a 25-yard field goal from Parker White that put them ahead 27-24 with 5:52 left in the game.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Junior tailback Rico Dowdle lost his starting job for the first time this season but responded with his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, gaining a season-high 140 yards on 14 carries. Dowdle had 116 combined rushing yards in the three previous games.
Play of the game: Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards made a career-best 73-yard reception in the third quarter that moved the ball from the USC 25 to the Tennessee 2-yard and set up the Gamecocks tying score three plays later. Edwards’ previous career-high was 44 yards. Until Saturday, Edwards had had more than 73 yards receiving in just one game.
Stat of the game: South Carolina entered the game second in the SEC in third down conversion defense, allowing opponents to convert 24.7 percent of the time, but Tennessee converted 11 of its 15 third down attempts. The Gamecocks gave up more third down conversions in the first half (five) than they had in any entire game this season.
OBSERVATIONS
Back on the field: Junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who missed the last five games due to an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup Saturday night. Wonnum hadn’t played since the season-opener, when he was hurt against Coastal Carolina. Wonnum led South Carolina in sacks in 2017. He had his first sack of the 2018 season in the third quarter and had the fourth quarter sack that sealed the win.
New offensive starters: The Gamecocks had two new starters on offense as junior running back Ty’Son Williams started in place of Rico Dowdle for the first time this season. However, Dowdle got the bulk of the work in the first half, rushing 10 times for 94 yards before halftime, while Williams had five carries for 16 yards in the first 30 minutes. On the offensive line, true freshman Dylan Wonnum made the first start of his career, replacing Blake Camper at right tackle. Starting left tackle Dennis Daley was injured in the first half and replaced by Malik Young.
Shaking up secondary: True freshmen defensive backs Israel Mukuamu and R.J. Roderick played extensively in the first half. Mukuamu took snaps at cornerback and safety. On multiple plays, South Carolina had three true freshmen in the defensive backfield together with Mukuamu, Roderick and regular starter Jaycee Horn. Senior safety Steven Montac, who has started every game this season, did not start the second half. Veteran backup Javon Charleston also got time at safety in the second half.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss
When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 3
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Comments