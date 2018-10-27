Gamecocks make two changes to starting lineup for Tennessee game

South Carolina football made a pair of lineup changes for the Tennessee game.
True freshman Dylan Wonnum was announced as starting right tackle, taking the spot held by Blake Camper. Running back Ty’Son Williams was in place of Rico Dowdle, who has started every game this season.
Williams has 255 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s been USC’s No. 2 back behind Dowdle and missed the Kentucky game with an injury. He transferred from North Carolina and sat out the 2016 season.
Wonnum, the brother of top defensive lineman D.J., was a four-star recruit and a top-150 prospect. Will Muschamp had praised his play during the weeks leading up the bye. He played about half the game against Texas A&M, replacing Camper.
