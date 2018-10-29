Two brothers, two Gamecocks both earn SEC honors off Tennessee win

South Carolina football’s Dylan Wonnum made his first career start Saturday against Tennessee.
Monday he got his first SEC honor, and his brother picked up one as well.
Wonnum was named SEC Freshman of the Week, while his brother D.J. was defensive lineman of the week. Dylan, a four-star offensive tackle took over the right tackle spot from senior Blake Camper and performed well in a 27-24 win.
D.J. had two sacks in a return from a foot injury.
Dylan Wonnum graded out at 71 percent and helping the Gamecocks rush for 224 yards on 5.6 yards per carry. He was the first Gamecock true freshman to start on the offensive line since Mike Matulis in 2011.
“Dylan did outstanding,” quarterback Jake Bentley said after the game. “Just really poised, really stayed in the moment and understood what he had to do. Didn’t try to do anything outside of his ability. Really just locked in to what he had to do.”
D.J. Wonnum was USC’s top pass rusher in 2017, but tore a ligament in his foot in the opener agaisnt Coastal Carolina. He tried to play against Georgia, but missed the next five games.
“D.J.’s a good football player. He’s very productive in everything he does. It’s great to have him back,” Muschamp said, laughing. “He’s a very good football player, but he also gives you a presence on your football team as far as leadership and calmness and how we play. A lot of people look to D.J. when things aren’t going so well.”
Comments