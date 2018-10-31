How Ryan Hilinski helped South Carolina recruit one its top remaining 2019 targets

The South Carolina football team has three committed offensive linemen in the 2019 class and is in the market for more.
One player hearing from them is Jakai Moore out of Virginia, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman who is also reportedly hearing from Penn State. He was in Columbia last weekend.
And four-star quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski was there, meeting Moore, spending the game with him and trying to bring him into the Gamecocks fold.
“It was definitely cool meeting him first because he’s just a good kid and he was super easy to talk to,” Hilinski said. “I remember we hung out most of the night together and I took him over to the student section and we met a couple kids. I just tried to have him have a good time. Walked around the stadium. Walked around afterward as well.”
Moore is currently rated a three-star recruit, No. 467 nationally in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 18 guard and considered a four-star by at least one service.
He’s part of an offense averaging 30 points per game, on a 6-1 run with one regular season game to go.
USC is set to lose two or three offensive line starters, depending if Donell Stanley uses his sixth season in the program.
Penn State is reportedly a factor in the recruitment, with Clemson and Florida also involved. He doesn’t plan to announce until Dec. 19, signing day, but the man who took in the Williams-Brice atmosphere likes where the Gamecocks sit.
“He’s just a really good kid and he’s got good people around him, supporting him,” Hilinski said. “I think we have a really good chance of getting him to be a Gamecock.”
