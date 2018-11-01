South Carolina bowl projections: Close to home, close to Ole Miss, or nowhere at all?

With four wins, a game against FCS Chattanooga and a still-undetermined opponent for Dec. 1, South Carolina football’s bowl chances seem to be better than not, though not yet completely secure.
Where the Gamecocks might land and who they would play if they do go bowling, however, remain an uncertain topic as they head into their Week 10 matchup with Ole Miss.
Of the 10 bowl projections listed below, a plurality of four have Will Muschamp’s squad heading just up the road to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte. That contest has been a common choice throughout the season, but the lack of travel and the loss of hotel room revenue that comes along with that might discourage organizers from going with USC.
The second most common choice was the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, near Oxford where South Carolina plays this weekend. Three projections had USC headed there, with all three predicting Texas Tech as the Gamecocks’ opponent.
SB Nation, however, had perhaps the boldest projection of all, not including South Carolina in its predictions at all but putting Tennessee, the team South Carolina beat this past week, in the Gator Bowl.
Writer Jason Kirk addressed the snub, saying: “Yes, South Carolina fans, I saw you beat Tennessee. Your remaining schedule is harder than theirs. Could the Gamecocks reschedule a game the day before Selection Sunday, just to get to six, though? Could! Or they could pull a road upset.”
SOUTH CAROLINA BOWL PROJECTIONS
▪ USA Today — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Virginia, Dec. 29
▪ ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura — Liberty Bowl (Memphis) vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 31
▪ ESPN’s Mitch Sherman — Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) vs. Purdue, Dec. 27
▪ Sports Illustrated — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. North Carolina State, Dec. 29
▪ CBS Sports — Liberty Bowl (Memphis) vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 31
▪ SB Nation — No bowl
▪ 247Sports — Liberty Bowl (Memphis) vs. Texas Tech, Dec. 31
▪ College Football News — Belk Bowl vs. North Carolina State, Dec. 29
▪ Sporting News — Belk Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Virginia, Dec. 29
▪ Bleacher Report — Music City Bowl (Nashville) vs. Northwestern, Dec. 28
Comments