Ole Miss opened as a favorite, but then the money came in for South Carolina

South Carolina football opened the week as a 2 1/2-point underdog to Ole Miss.
But things didn’t stay that way.
According to VegasInsider, it took less than a day for USC to be bet up to a one-point favorite before the line settled as a pick’em. USC has seen tight spreads in four of its past five ballgames, though it ended up a double-digit favorite agaisnt Tennessee, which it beat by three.
USC is now 3-4 against the spread, failing to cover as more than a touchdown favorite against Tennessee on Saturday.
The Rebels are 3-5 against the spread, and have a win against a strong Texas Tech team on their résumé.
This will be the teams’ first meeting since the dramatic 2009 game in which “Sandstorm” debuted and the Gamecocks upset the No. 4 team in the country 16-10.
Kickoff is set for noon.
