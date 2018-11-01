Gamecocks practice to compete well with high tempo team like Ole Miss

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks take on Ole Miss at noon in Alabama.
Ole Miss opened as a favorite, but then the money came in for South Carolina

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 01, 2018 04:11 PM

South Carolina football opened the week as a 2 1/2-point underdog to Ole Miss.

But things didn’t stay that way.

According to VegasInsider, it took less than a day for USC to be bet up to a one-point favorite before the line settled as a pick’em. USC has seen tight spreads in four of its past five ballgames, though it ended up a double-digit favorite agaisnt Tennessee, which it beat by three.

USC is now 3-4 against the spread, failing to cover as more than a touchdown favorite against Tennessee on Saturday.

The Rebels are 3-5 against the spread, and have a win against a strong Texas Tech team on their résumé.

This will be the teams’ first meeting since the dramatic 2009 game in which “Sandstorm” debuted and the Gamecocks upset the No. 4 team in the country 16-10.

Kickoff is set for noon.

The State’'s Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner preview and predict South Carolina’s road trip at Ole Miss.

