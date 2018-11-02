Watch South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski’s senior highlights

South Carolina football quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski hasn’t had the easiest senior season.
His top target was lost for the year. Most of his offensive line has been devastated. But he’s battled through, leading his team to the playoffs at 5-5.
He posted his senior season highlights on Thursday night.
For the season, he’s thrown for 2,672 yards, 30 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing 64.5 percent of his passes. As a junior, he had 3,749 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.
His Orange Lutheran squad will host Centennial, ranked No. 8 in the country, Friday night.
