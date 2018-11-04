Three things we learned from the Gamecocks victory over Ole Miss

Here are three things we learned from the Gamecocks' 48-44 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, November 3 in Oxford, Miss.
By
Game time and TV channel locked in for South Carolina-Florida showdown

By Greg Hadley

November 04, 2018 12:01 AM

The SEC has announced the game time for South Carolina’s road game against Florida on Nov. 10 after initially delaying the announcement last Monday. The Gamecocks and Gators will play at noon on ESPN.

Florida is coming off a 38-17 upset loss to Missouri to fall to 6-3 on the season, 4-3 in the SEC, while South Carolina went on the road to defeat Ole Miss, 48-44, this Saturday, to move to 5-3 overall, 4-3 in the SEC.

The winner of the Florida-South Carolina contest will clinch third place in the SEC East, behind Georgia and Kentucky.

USC has a 9-26-3 record all-time against Florida, most recently winning in 2017 at home, 28-20, for Will Muschamp’s second win in the series and first with South Carolina.

Since 2010, South Carolina has had a 2-2 record in The Swamp at Gainesville.

SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: NOV. 10

Vanderbilt at Missouri — 12 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina at Florida — 12 p.m. on ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas A&M — 12 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky at Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn at Georgia — 7 p.m. on ESPN

LSU at Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

