Game time and TV channel locked in for South Carolina-Florida showdown

The SEC has announced the game time for South Carolina’s road game against Florida on Nov. 10 after initially delaying the announcement last Monday. The Gamecocks and Gators will play at noon on ESPN.
Florida is coming off a 38-17 upset loss to Missouri to fall to 6-3 on the season, 4-3 in the SEC, while South Carolina went on the road to defeat Ole Miss, 48-44, this Saturday, to move to 5-3 overall, 4-3 in the SEC.
The winner of the Florida-South Carolina contest will clinch third place in the SEC East, behind Georgia and Kentucky.
USC has a 9-26-3 record all-time against Florida, most recently winning in 2017 at home, 28-20, for Will Muschamp’s second win in the series and first with South Carolina.
Since 2010, South Carolina has had a 2-2 record in The Swamp at Gainesville.
SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: NOV. 10
Vanderbilt at Missouri — 12 p.m. on SEC Network
South Carolina at Florida — 12 p.m. on ESPN
Ole Miss at Texas A&M — 12 p.m. on CBS
Kentucky at Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Auburn at Georgia — 7 p.m. on ESPN
LSU at Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
