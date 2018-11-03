Josh Belk makes a visit to Clemson ... while the Gamecocks play Ole Miss

South Carolina football defensive tackle Josh Belk wasn’t set to travel with the Gamecocks to Ole Miss as he’s still working on conditioning issues and an ankle injury.
Instead, he apparently took in a game Saturday at Clemson, USC’s archrival and the school where he started his career.
ABC Columbia’s Greg Brzozowski posted a video to social media of Belk on the field after Saturday’s Clemson game against Louisville. Belk enrolled at Clemson last January, then left at the end of the semester and joined the Gamecocks in August.
The 6-foot-3, 359-pounder confirmed his stop in the Upstate via social media, saying, “Good seeing my boys that I went in with, but on the other hand good #gamecock win. Back to business.”
Belk played in USC’s first two games against Coastal Carolina and Georgia. Then he hurt his ankle and has not played or made the gameday dress roster in weeks.
Belk was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 102 in the final 247Sports Composite rankings for 2018, seventh among defensive tackles and second in the state. South Carolina was recruiting him hard through 2016 before he committed to the Tigers in late January of 2017.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman finished his senior season with 116 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, seven caused fumbles, a recovered fumble and a pass deflection. He was a U.S. Army All-American.
He committed to USC in June and was ruled eligible just before the season opener.
USC coach Will Muschamp praised Belk’s progress late last month.
“He’s doing a really good job,” Muschamp said. “Josh is in a really good place for me right now. We need to get him in shape and we need to get him healthy, and that’s the most important thing and that’s what we’re working through right now.”
