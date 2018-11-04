One of the NFL’s best teams reportedly tried to add Jadeveon Clowney

On the same day it was reported that the Houston Texans rebuffed trade proposals for former South Carolina football great Jadeveon Clowney, he went out and proved why they kept him.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that early in the 2018 season, the Los Angeles Rams attempted to trade for Clowney but were turned down by the Texans.
Clowney is already partnered with one of the league’s best defensive linemen in JJ Watt. Had he gone to the Rams, however, he would have joined an arguably even better unit featuring three other first-round picks: Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL with 10 sacks, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.
The Texans kept the former Gamecock though, and he has rewarded them with a strong season so far, posting 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown in seven games.
On Sunday, he padded those stats against the Denver Broncos, bursting through the line late in the third quarter to pick up another sack, as well as his second QB hit on the day.
As tackles in the backfield go, it wasn’t quite “The Hit,” but Clowney did manage to effectively dominate the offensive lineman trying to block him and crush quarterback Case Keenum.
Comments