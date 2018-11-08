Is Will Muschamp the best dancer on USC’s staff? And will we ever see it?

South Carolina football’s offensive and defense coordinators Bryan McClendon and Travaris Robinson often get credit as younger coaches who are able to connect with the athletes they recruit and take care of. That showed through after USC’s Ole Miss victory, when both coaches were in the middle of a postgame celebration video, dancing and showing off their moves.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp is a little older at 47, and not much of a rap guy. But days after Meek Mill blasted through the locker room, he wanted a little credit.
“I was dancing too,” Muschamp said when asking about his coordinators.”You’re not going to include me? I didn’t know all the words, but c’mon now.”
Really? He wasn’t on the video, right in the middle with his assistants and players.
To hear his players tell it, he’s pretty good.
“To be honest, Muschamp’s the best dancer,” senior corner Keisean Nixon. “He ain’t going to show you all that.
“That’s for us to know.”
The players seem to split along sides of the ball when posed the question: Who’s a better dancer between McClendon (34 years old) and Robinson (37)? Defensive end Keir Thomas and corner Rashad Fenton went with Robinson. Offensive lineman Blake Camper went with McClendon.
Back on the head coach, tailback Ty’Son Williams said he’s never really noticed Muschamp dancing. Fenton said he’s been impressed.
“Muschamp got a little something up his sleeve,” Fenton said. “I’m gonna try to get it out of him this weekend.”
Any chance of that?
“Absolutely not,” Muschamp said.
