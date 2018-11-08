Gamecocks bringing back Script Carolina helmets, reveal uniform for Florida game

South Carolina football is going Gator hunting for Saturday’s game at Florida and bringing back Script Carolina helmets for it.
The Gamecocks will go with black pants, white jerseys, garnet Script Carolina helmets as they look to secure back-to-back winning records in conference play for the first time since 2012-2013.
South Carolina hasn’t gone with the garnet helmets since the Missouri game.
South Carolina took the last meeting 28-20 in Columbia, but dropped the last trip to Gainesville 20-7, quarterback Jake Bentley’s first road start. The Gators (6-3, 4-3 SEC) lead the all-time series 26-9-3.
Kickoff is at noon on Saturday.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
