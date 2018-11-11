Breaking down South Carolina’s late game offense when backs wanted the ball

The comments after South Carolina’s 35-31 loss to Florida often tied to a central theme: With a 17-point lead, the Gamecocks offense tightened up, tried to run things out and trended toward a word fans love to hate -- conservative.
USC coach Will Muschamp disagreed. His quarterback Jake Bentley said it was about execution. But the players who were actually asked to do the job had their own outlook.
They wanted the ball, and the responsibility.
“Most definitely,” tailback Rico Dowdle said. “When you get the chance to put the game away, I would love for the ball to be in our hands. Put it on our shoulders and let us get the job done.”
South Carolina could not. On a pair of run-heavy drives, the Gamecocks generated only two first downs. The Gators scored three times in a row and took the lead.
Dowdle was not the most heavily-used back, as he was nursing an ankle injury. Power back Mon Denson and versatile A.J. Turner got more of the work, including eight carries on those final two drives. Sometimes-starter Ty’Son Williams didn’t play with a broken hand.
USC’s offense had been rolling in the first half, and was helped by a muffed punt and a long Deebo Samuel catch in the second.
“I feel like we did do a god job as a team, as an offense the first half,” Turner said. “We executed plays. We ran the ball. We passed the ball. We were able to maintain blocks and score. Second half, we’ve got to do more of that. Like Rico said, you’ve got to put the game away.”
The story of South Carolina’s run game this season has been an odd one. Early on, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon might not have stuck with the run enough, in Will Muschamp’s estimation. Then the line was mostly giving the staff what it wanted, but the backs weren’t breaking enough tackles.
Things seemed to have stabilized the past few games, at least until the ground game was called upon to salt things away in a big spot.
“It’s very disappointing,” Dowdle said. “Looking at the game, up 14, should’ve put the game away, but we let this one get away.”
Breaking down USC’s last two possessions with a lead:
Gamecocks up 31-21
1st and 10, USC 25: South Carolina runs its truck play, with two pullers and a sort of tricky handoff. The perimeter blocking is pretty good, and A.J. Turner got 4 yards before real contact, which comes from the backside linebacker having to work across the field.
2nd and 4, USC 31: The Gamecocks try to go fast and go with an RPO. A tight camera angle obscures what Bentley is seeing on the wide side of the field, but whatever the 1-on-1 is there, he doesn’t like it. By the time the tries to turn to Deebo Samuel open in the flat on a screen, an edge rusher is already in his lap, and he can’t get the ball there while being pulled down.
3rd and 4, USC 31: Florida comes out in a look like it could blitz everyone. The protection is good enough, and K.C. Crosby runs to the sticks, coming open as a defender gets wide to cover a back out of the backfield. A sharp throw gets the first down.
1st and 10, USC 38: USC tries to go fast, snapping the ball about 14 seconds after the last play. One nickel back steps in late, giving the Gators a better numbers in the box (seven defenders on six blockers). South Carolina runs what looks like outside zone. The nickel decisively sets the edge against tight end K.C. Crosby. Even so, there appeared to be an OK lane, as the playside linebacker overran things, but a defensive lineman, throws off guard Sadarius Hucherson and makes the tackle.
2nd and 7, USC 41: South Carolina has a decent run box with five blockers and basically five defenders (a sixth is widened out toward a three-receiver side). USC runs what looks like an RPO, with half the line pass blocking, half run blocking and A.J. Turner going outside. The Gamecocks actually get everyone in position to block the play well, but defensive lineman Adam Shuler gets the best of USC center Donnel Stanley and gets Turner for only a gain of 2 (had that lane been a little more open, Turner would’ve had a first down).
3nd and 5, USC 42: In a non-running situation, South Carolina again has a good run box, especially with both safeties dropping at the snap. It appears to be the same play call as on second down, but ti doesn’t matter because Cece Jefferson leaves left tackle Dennis Daley in the dust and envelops Turner (the backside slant was open, if it was a true RPO).
Gamecocks up 31-28
1st and 10, USC 12: The Gamecocks run their basic inside zone with a good run box. Right tackle Dylan Wonnum can’t exactly handle his man, but Mon Denson gets push at the end and makes 4 yards out of it.
2nd and 6, USC 16: Florida runs a safety into the box late, as South Carolina pulls a pair of linemen on what looks like a sweep play. Denson gets forced back inside by makes 4-5 yards on his own by surging and leaning for the first down.
1st and 10, USC 22: The Gamecocks try a little tempo here, running inside zone about 12 seconds after the previous play ended. Denson tries to hit the hole between the playside tackle and guard, appears to be slowed up by a lineman in that gap and theny gets driven back by a linebacker and safety coming in support.
2nd and 9, USC 23: USC goes back to the truck play with two pulling linemen. Hutcherson bumps into a tight end and trips on the pull, impeding Stanley. A defensive end also beats tight end Kiel Pollard and gets in the backfield, slowing things further. The fact Denson gets 2 yards at all is somewhat impressive.
3rd and 7, USC 25: South Carolina motions to an empty set and Florida only sends three rushers. Wonnum’s man comes screaming around right end and Daley’s man first drives him back and then gets shoved at Bentley’s feet. It appears Bentley is looking to Shi Smith on an out-breaking route, but it doesn’t matter as his feet are compromised and the throw bounces.
SECOND DRIVE
Comments