Reports: Former Gamecocks assistant taking over Louisville program for rest of season

Bobby Petrino is out as Louisville’s head coach, and the man stepping in for him is someone Gamecocks fans know well.
Former South Carolina defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward will reportedly be the interim coach for the Cardinals, according to multiple outlets. Ward has been the safeties coach for the Cardinals the past two seasons and is also the associate head coach.
Ward was South Carolina’s sole defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 under Steve Spurrier and shared the role with Jon Hoke in 2015. Ward was not retained after head coach Will Muschamp was hired in December 2015.
He spent one season as Fresno State defensive coordinator after leaving Columbia, and worked under Peter Sirmon in 2017 and Brian VanGorder this season. This season, Lousiville is allowing 8.3 yards per attempt.
Ward’s first defense in 2012 was a strong one, but the 2013 unit slipped, and the 2014 and 2015 teams struggled badly on his side of the ball.
