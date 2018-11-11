Melvin Ingram sets personal milestone in win over Oakland Raiders

Former South Carolina greats Melvin Ingram and Mike Davis set some personal milestones Sunday.
Ingram recorded his 40th career sack in the Chargers’ win over Oakland while Davis caught his first TD pass in Seattle’s loss.
Ingram’s strip sack of Oakland quarterback David Carr and led to San Diego field goal in the second quarter to tie it at 3. From there, San Diego got things rolling and defeated Oakland, 20-6.
It was Ingram’s 40 ½ sack of his career. He is seventh all-time in team history in sacks, three behind former Pro Bowler Shawn Merriman for sixth all-time.
Ingram finished with four tackles and has 28 for the season to go along with 5 ½ sacks.
Davis caught a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter for a touchdown in the 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with four catches for 22 yards to go along with 58 yards rushing in the game.
