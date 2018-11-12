Muschamp understands importance of USC-Clemson game, the rivalry

Game time and TV channel set for South Carolina-Clemson Palmetto Bowl clash

November 12, 2018 12:16 PM

The battle for state supremacy will take place at night, as the ACC announced Sunday that South Carolina and Clemson will kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, with the Gamecocks and Tigers being broadcast on ESPN.

Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks are currently 5-4, having lost to Florida this past Saturday in their SEC finale. USC is set to face Chattanooga this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m.

With the Chattanooga and Clemson games, South Carolina will have played four night games on the year. In two so far, the Gamecocks are 1-1.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are 10-0 and coming off a road victory over No. 17 Boston College in primetime. Clemson will host Duke this Saturday at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. for its first home night game of the year. They have played two other night games, winning both.

