Will Dakereon Joyner play this season? Muschamp weighs in

The question still lingers: Will South Carolina football fans get a chance to see four-star quarterback recruit Dakereon Joyner on the field this season?
The Gamecocks host FCS Chattanooga this weekend, likely meaning some backups will play. Muschamp was asked directly about it, and he didn’t rule it out.
“Whether it’s Dakereon or anyone else, if they can help us win football games, we’re going to play them,” Muschamp said. “That’s the most important thing.”
Through the offseason, there was some talk of a run-centric package for the dynamic dual-threat player from Fort Dorchester High School.
He led Fort Dorchester to a state title and a 40-3 record. As a senior, he threw for 2,376 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 149 times for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns.
This season, he started as the No. 4 QB for USC, but moved up to No. 3. He’s behind Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia, who have both started games this season.
At several points, Muschamp said his passing still needs to come along. But a chance to play him could come soon.
“Obviously if you’re in a situation where you can play some younger players and give them an opportunity, that’s what we’d like to do,” Muschamp said.
