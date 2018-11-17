Joyner plays, Horn injured as South Carolina trounces Chattanooga

South Carolina didn’t have any trouble dispatching Chattanooga on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium, but that’s not to say the Gamecocks don’t have any troubles.
An already banged up USC team suffered another string of injuries while beating the Mocs 49-9 in front of an announced crowd of 72,832 in Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks improved to 6-4 overall, earning bowl eligibility, while FCS Chattanooga fell to 6-5. South Carolina takes on No. 2 Clemson on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Clemson.
The Gamecocks got big games from quarterback Jake Bentley and running back A.J. Turner, but most of the fans at the game left thinking more about the injury suffered by freshman defensive back Jaycee Horn and junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and why regular defensive starters D.J. Wonnum and Steven Montac didn’t play more. There were no updates on the players’ status during the game.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Junior running back A.J. Turner scored a career-high three touchdowns and had 99 all-purpose yards. Turner started the game with two receiving touchdowns, the second and third receiving scores of his career. He also had an 11-yard scoring run.
Play of the game: Sophomore wide receiver Shi Smith scored on a 53-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, matching the longest reception of his career and giving him three touchdowns for the season. Smith caught the ball down the right sideline and then broke out of the grasp of multiple Chattanooga defenders to put the Gamecocks ahead 35-3.
Stat of the game: Quarterback Jake Bentley tied his single game high with four touchdown patches, giving him a career-high 19 for the season. Bentley was 25-of-29 for 339 yards before being pulled with 14 minutes left in the game so senior quarterback Michael Scarnecchia could play.
OBSERVATIONS
Safeties shaken again: South Carolina’s horrendous luck at the safety position continued Saturday. Horn started the game at safety after spending most of the season at nickel back, but he left with what looked like an ankle injury after the first play. Regular starter Steven Montac was dressed but did not play, leaving South Carolina with freshman R.J. Roderick and walk-on Jason Senn at safety for most of the game. Coming into the game, the Gamecocks already had lost J.T. Ibe, Nick Harvey, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston to long-term injuries at the position.
Defensive tackle depth: The Gamecocks substituted liberally at defensive tackle in the first half. After watching his defense wear down against Florida last week, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp may have been preparing his defense to face Clemson next week by playing more defensive linemen than usual against the Mocs. Keir Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Josh Belk, Rick Sandidge, J.J. Enagbare, Javion Duncan and M.J. Webb all played tackle in the first half.
Freshmen debuts: Freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner made his much-anticipated collegiate debut in the fourth quarter after Bentley and Scarnecchia had played. His first drive ended in a turnover on downs. He finished 1-of-2 passing for 1 yard and rushed three times for 24 yards. Freshman running back Deshaun Fenwick also saw his first action of the season in the second half. A new NCAA rule allows players to participate in four games without losing their redshirt year.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Clemson
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
TV: ESPN
