How would Will Muschamp fare in an all-out coaches brawl? Some think pretty well

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has long prided himself on his team’s ability to fight.
It turns out, some of his fellow coaches would take him in one.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman posed the rather ludicrous scenario: 130 coaches in an all-out brawl, who is the last one standing? He went as far as to ask 30 college coaches their opinion.
Muschamp, nicknamed “Coach Boom,” came in eighth, tied with USF’s Charlie Strong, Kalani Sitake, Indiana’s Tom Allen and Boston College’s Steve Addazio.
Muschamp was a hard-hitting, walk-on safety in college, and has long been known for his fiery demeanor in the meeting room and on the sideline.
This, strangely, is the second time in a few months that Muschamp’s combat skills have come up. In October, SEC Network analysts Peter Burns and Marcus Spears ranked the SEC coaches they’d take in a brawl, and Muschamp again rated highly.
