Will Muschamp announces star freshman will be playing a new position this week

Will Muschamp’s South Carolina football team has taken hit after hit on the injury front.
Thursday night, he announced freshman Jaycee Horn will be working at a new position.
Because of injuries at the safety position, Horn, who has played nickel and corner, will play safety against Chattanooga.
A Day 1 starter, the son of NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn has been one of USC’s most consistent and reliable defenders. For the season he has 38 tackles and eight pass breakups.
Other injuries Muschamp mentioned included:
▪Safety Jamyest Williams had shoulder surgery Thursday
▪Defensive end Aaron Sterling should be ready for Clemson next week after missing two weeks with a knee
▪Tailback Rico Dowdle is a gametime decision with an ankle. He played sparingly against Florida.
Comments