Gamecock commits Doty, Pickens moving on in playoffs

South Carolina commits Zacch Pickens and Luke Doty and their teams are headed to the next round of the playoffs.
Pickens’ TL Hanna squad dominated Northwestern, 74-7, in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night. TL Hanna faces Dorman in the third round next week.
Pickens added to his touchdown total with two more rushing scores to go along with 78 yards. He has 17 touchdowns on the season.
The five-star prospect also had two tackles against the Trojans, who feature USC commit Jamario Holley. The Northwestern receiver’s was held to two catches for 10 yards.
Doty accounted for five scores as Myrtle Beach defeated Marlboro County, 42-14, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Seahawks face rival North Myrtle Beach next week.
The junior quarterback was 12-of-18 for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Doty also rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Class of 2019
Derek Boykins (Central Cabarrus HS, NC) – Season ended with 48-0 loss to Weddington
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Season is complete. Had 30 tackles and four sacks this season.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Season is over. Finished with 67 tackles and 2 ½ sacks. Was second-team all-conference
Kevin Harris (Bradwell Institute HS, Ga.) – Season came to an end with 35-0 loss to Northside.
Ryan Hilinski (Orange Lutheran HS, Calif.) – Season complete.
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven HS, Tenn) – Whitehaven defeated Germantown, 14-0, in playoffs.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Off this week. Begins postseason next week against Fuquay-Varina.
Cam Smith (Westwood) – Had one catch and five tackles in season-ending loss.
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Season ended Friday with 48-22 loss to Lamar.
