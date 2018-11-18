‘Pretty cool.’ Walk-on, lifelong USC fan makes Gamecock debut on his Senior Day

Dive into Jason Senn’s Twitter photos and you’ll find one from Nov. 25, 2012, the day after South Carolina beat Clemson for a fourth consecutive time.
The image is of D.J. Swearinger about to lower his shoulder on Andre Ellington. It’s an iconic hit in the rivalry, a smack Gamecock fans still take pride in today.
But hardly any of those fans could ever be in Swearinger’s shoes, could ever play safety for the garnet and black. Senn did just that Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Four years after he arrived from Beaufort High School, Senn, a 5-foot-8, 186-pound walk-on, was on the field for nearly every defensive snap of USC’s 49-9 win over the Mocs.
“It was pretty cool,” Senn said. “I grew up a huge Carolina fan. Devin Taylor, Jimmy Legree went to Beaufort High, so ... I don’t remember the last time I’ve missed a Carolina game, honestly.
“So that meant so much for me, go out there on Senior Day and just lay it all out there on the field.”
Forget Deebo Samuel, Senn might have been the best Senior Day story. His second-to-last home game also marked his college debut. He finished with three tackles.
How’d it come to be?
The Gamecocks arrived Saturday already down safeties J.T. Ibe, Nick Harvey, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston. Steven Montac (shoulder and groin injuries) was an unexpected scratch. And then, on the game’s first play from scrimmage, Jaycee Horn suffered an ankle sprain.
Enter Senn, who had been bumped up to second-team duty during the practice week.
“He said he was a little nervous,” said Carolina coach Will Muschamp. “I said, ‘I was too.’ But he did fine. He had a great tackle in the open field. ... That was good.”
Senn said the coaches prepared him all week to play. When Horn went down, Senn wasn’t surprised to be called. His family might have had a different reaction, however.
Senn’s parents and his sister were in attendance.
“I told them I was doing second-team reps during the week,” Senn said, “but I kind of kept it quiet that I was actually going to play a lot because I knew they’d just be blowing up my phone all week.
“I was pretty chill about it.”
When Senn arrived for the post-game news conference — another career-first — the secret was out. His phone, positioned near the microphone, couldn’t stop buzzing.
“I got a few new followers on Twitter,” he said with a grin.
If Clemson wins next week, it’ll give the Tigers their fifth straight win over the Gamecocks, representing a full shift in the series. Senn, though, might have something to say about it. Both Horn and Montac could be back, but Senn will be right behind them on the depth chart.
And now he’s got four quarters under his belt.
“Heck of a Senior Day,” Muschamp said.
