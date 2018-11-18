He’d never taken a college snap. Now this Gamecock has a 100-yard rushing game

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp shared an essential truth about players following Saturday’s 49-9 win against Chattanooga. All freshmen, even the ones redshirting, think they’re ready to play.
“They all think they are, until they get out there and realize maybe they’re not,” Muschamp said.
Tailback Deshaun Fenwick was no different in thinking that, and after sitting behind a glut of backs most of the year, he looked plenty ready when the chance came.
Fenwick’s first carry went for 19 yards, his next for 7. By game’s end, he had four carries for 11 or more yards, including a 37-yarder. The final tally: 17 carries, 112 yards, his first career score.
“He did really well,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “I think he didn’t get rattled, stayed confident. That’s kind of been his big thing since he’s been here. When runs the ball confidently, he looks pretty good.
“Really liked what I saw.”
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back was expected to possibly be a special teams contributor at the least going into the season, but that never developed. He instead worked on the scout team, earning some praise whenever teammates or coaches were asked about him.
But he was also working behind Rico Dowdle, Ty’Son Williams, Mon Denson and A.J. Turner, a quartet of experienced runners who have all had their moments this season.
Barring any transfers, that group will reprise its role next season (all four are juniors), but after that, things will get handed off to Fenwick, fellow redshirting freshman Lavonte Valentine and whoever else comes in.
Still, in less than a half, Fenwick posted a number that tied for the second most yards for any Gamecocks back this season (Dowdle had 140 vs. Tennessee, 112 vs. Vanderbilt).
Watching a teammate debut like that made Turner reminisce about his own first game. He recalled the feeling of being cheered for, stepping out and getting the ball for the first time.
“I’m real proud,” Turner said. “I know he’s a young guy. I always try to be around the younger guys, hang out with them, kind of create this bond. And I feel like me and Fenwick really have this bond. So being able to see him do that, it’s a lot. I was real excited for him.”
