Former South Carolina players, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd, left, and defensive back Captain Munnerlyn, right, pose with Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) after swapping jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Detroit. Paul Sancya AP

USC Gamecocks Football

Bruce Ellington makes big splash in Detroit Lions’ debut

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 18, 2018 08:19 PM

Bruce Ellington made quite a splash in his debut for the Detroit Lions.

The former South Carolina Gamecock tied a career-high with six catches for 52 yards on nine targets in the Lions’ 20-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

It was the most catches for Ellington since he had six last season against the Arizona Cardinals while as member of the Houston Texans. He was released by the Texans on and signed by Detroit on Oct. 31.

Jadeveon Clowney recorded a sack for the second straight game in helping the Texans to their seventh straight victory. Clowney had five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss in the 23-21 win over Washington Redskins and former teammate DJ Swearinger.

Clowney has 29 tackles and 6 ½ sacks this season.

Swearinger, who had some things to say about his former team Houston this week, finished with three tackles, sack and forced fumble.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 11

Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Had one punt return for minus-1 yard

A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard but left with an injury

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 3 catches on 6 targets for 31 yards and a TD

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Might be activated for Monday’s game against Kansas City

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Bye week

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — Bye week

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Played but didn’t record any statistics

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches on 5 targets for 33 yards

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Led Tampa Bay with 10 tackles

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 4 tackles, pass defense

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 1 tackle

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Bye week

Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Led Denver with 10 tackles

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 1-1 on field goals, 1-of-1-extra points

Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad

David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Inactive

