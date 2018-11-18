Bruce Ellington makes big splash in Detroit Lions’ debut

Bruce Ellington made quite a splash in his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The former South Carolina Gamecock tied a career-high with six catches for 52 yards on nine targets in the Lions’ 20-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
It was the most catches for Ellington since he had six last season against the Arizona Cardinals while as member of the Houston Texans. He was released by the Texans on and signed by Detroit on Oct. 31.
Jadeveon Clowney recorded a sack for the second straight game in helping the Texans to their seventh straight victory. Clowney had five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss in the 23-21 win over Washington Redskins and former teammate DJ Swearinger.
Clowney has 29 tackles and 6 ½ sacks this season.
Swearinger, who had some things to say about his former team Houston this week, finished with three tackles, sack and forced fumble.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 11
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — Had one punt return for minus-1 yard
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard but left with an injury
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 3 catches on 6 targets for 31 yards and a TD
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Might be activated for Monday’s game against Kansas City
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Bye week
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — Bye week
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Played but didn’t record any statistics
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches on 5 targets for 33 yards
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Led Tampa Bay with 10 tackles
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 4 tackles, pass defense
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 1 tackle
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Bye week
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — Led Denver with 10 tackles
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 1-1 on field goals, 1-of-1-extra points
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Inactive
