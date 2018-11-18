Former South Carolina offensive coordinator named interim head coach at Pac-12 school

After departing Columbia at the end of the 2017 football season, offensive coordinator Kurt Roper landed as a quarterbacks coach at the University of Colorado.
At season’s end, he’ll be on the move again, but not before getting his first taste of head coaching experience.
Roper was named Colorado’s interim head coach for the final game of the season. The Buffaloes started 5-0, but have since gone 0-6, leading to the firing of Mike MacIntyre.
Roper, a David Cutcliffe disciple, spent two season in Columbia. He led a pair of offenses that struggled offense and was let go after the regular season. He was replaced by Bryan McClendon.
