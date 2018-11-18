What Muschamp had to say about quarterbacks, rivalry week after win over Chattanooga

Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp reflects on his second string quarterbacks, Jake Bentley, and upcoming rivalry week after the 49-9 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday, November 17.
By
Up Next
Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp reflects on his second string quarterbacks, Jake Bentley, and upcoming rivalry week after the 49-9 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday, November 17.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina opens Clemson week as big-time underdog to the Tigers

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 18, 2018 06:10 PM

Way back in May, South Carolina’s football team was projected as a 19-point underdog for this week’s trip to Death Valley and Clemson.

It turns out it, that was conservative.

The Gamecocks opened as 25 1/2-point underdogs according to Vegas Insider. The 6-4 USC squad is looking for a signature win in a season where it missed a couple chances, while the Tigers are aiming for the second perfect regular season in four years.

South Carolina is 6-4 against the spread, coming off covering a 30-plus point spread against an FCS squad. The Tigers are 6-5, and failing to cover against Duke snapped a streak of five in a row beating the spread.

Clemson has won four in a row in the series, after South Carolina had taken five from 2009-2013. The Tigers lead the all-time series 69–42–4.

  Comments  