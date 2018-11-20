Will the Gamecocks have a defensive change-up in store for Clemson this weekend?

One of the teams that did a solid job confusing Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was Boston College a few weeks ago. The Eagles held well in the red zone, forced long drives and kept the Tigers to 13 points in the first half and 27 for the game despite allowing 6 yards per play.
The Eagles threw some looks at Lawrence he hadn’t seen. Could South Carolina and Will Muschamp have something similar in store? The answer is a little cloudy.
“Each week we try to give teams different things that we’re able to handle and that we can execute and play fast with,” Muschamp said.
That second part is the big catch.
The Gamecocks are down four veteran safeties. They’ll be starting a true freshman and a senior, with a true freshman corner (Jaycee Horn) as the No. 3 safety, a starting corner (Rashad Fenton) as No. 4 and walk-on Jason Senn as No. 5.
Struggles and depth issues there likely cost South Carolina a win at Florida and have contributed to issues against the run.
Muschamp said his staff will try to scheme up some things, but overall integrity of the defense is paramount.
“No. 1, we’ve got some youth at the safety position of guys that haven’t played a lot of snaps,” Muschamp said. “So don’t trick yourself and ask them to do too many things and not execute and cut a guy loose.”
The back end of USC’s defense has been among the best in the country in not allowing big pass plays, though the run defense has been just so-so. The pass rush has been below average, not helped by injuries to D.J. Wonnum and Bryson Allen-Williams. And the turnovers, the lifeblood of that unit the past two seasons, have fallen off. (USC is forcing half as many takeaways as last year.)
So the Gamecocks’ task is to find the balance, do enough to shake things up, but not so much the Gamecocks themselves get shaken up.
“Let’s come up with some different things to keep them off rhythm,” Muschamp said. “Certainly we do that every week. But don’t trick yourself. That’s where you’ve got to start with first because the worst thing you can do is cut a guy loose for a big play.”
