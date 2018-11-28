The message as Gamecocks prepare in season’s final week: Next year it’s for Atlanta

South Carolina football is practicing at a time of year it hoped to. But the Gamecocks are not practicing for the game they hoped to play in.
As with every season, Will Muschamp’s squad was hoping to spend the last week of the season in preparation for the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Instead it’s a noon home game against Akron, making up an earlier game lost to a hurricane.
But there is message to take in: Get used to practicing this week because the plan is to do it in 2019.
“It just prepares us for next year,” tight end Kyle Markway said. “We want to be in Atlanta next year, so it’s championship week. Got to get used to playing this week, get us ready for next year.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
That message came in some ways from the players, but quarterback Jake Bentley said Muschamp also mentioned it.
South Carolina has only once made it to the SEC title game, in 2010 where it lost to Auburn. When Muschamp arrived, he quickly began speaking of the goal of winning the East Division.
Muschamp is always one for preparedness, and this fits that mold.
“It’s interesting how things work sometimes,” Muschamp said. “Next year we’ve got two open dates. Well, we practiced that this year because of the hurricane.
“We’ve been through that process now. So we understand that. Guys will tell you, I like to be able to practice things, regardless of whether it’s situational football. Our goal is to go to Atlanta, and to go to Atlanta, you’ll be practicing this time next year. We need to get used to practicing next week.”
USC finished tied for second place in the division last year, but slipped to fourth this season. Bentley said the goal of making Atlanta will be in their minds all offseason. This is just a test run for making the goal they really want.
“It is unique to be practicing this week,” Bentley said. “That’s one thing coach has said. To reach our goal, this will be the week that we’re practicing.”
Game info
Who: South Carolina (6-5) vs. Akron (4-7)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network Alternate
Comments