Zack Bailey headed to prestigious all-star game, ready for top competition

Word had leaked out last week about where South Carolina offensive guard Zack Bailey will be playing in his postseason all-star game.
Tuesday morning, he confirmed he’ll be headed to the East-West Shrine Game.
“That’s the plan,” Bailey said.
The game is Jan. 19, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Last season, Gamecocks guard Cory Helms played in the game. Other recent USC players who played in it included Darius English and Dylan Thompson.
Bailey has started 45 games across his four seasons. He moved out to tackle last season and this year back to his natural position of guard. He’s been a big part of a resurgence from South Carolina’s front.
And after the bowl game is done, he’ll have one more chance to don a USC helmet and represent his school, all as he tries to impress decision-makers from the NFL.
“I love the completion,” Bailey said. “I love the talent that it brings. I love the energy that’s going to be out there and just being able to test my mind, test my physicality, seeing the kind of things I might need to improve on. As of right now I’m focused on the team. That’s a little ways from now.”
