USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina reveals uniform combination for home finale against Akron

By Ben Breiner

November 29, 2018 05:23 PM

Coach Muschamp briefs the fans about Akron

SC football coach Will Muschamp summarizes the Akron Zips as the Gamecocks prepare for their Saturday game.
By
Up Next
SC football coach Will Muschamp summarizes the Akron Zips as the Gamecocks prepare for their Saturday game.
By

South Carolina football on Thursday unveiled its uniform look for the hurricane-rescheduled home finale against Akron.

The theme for the video to announce it: “It has never been about what we wear, it’s who we are. “

The Gamecocks will go with garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets as they look clinch a .500 or better record for the third year in a row and the 10th time in 11 seasons.

This is the first meeting between the two teams. The game came about after South Carolina’s September game with Marshall was canceled because of the looming threat of Hurricane Florence.

Kickoff is at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium. USC had not yet sold more than 30,000 tickets as of early this week.

South Carolina head coach made no bones about it, Jake Bentley should have been the SEC Player of the Week after his performance against Clemson.

By

Uniform combos this season:

Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets

Chattanooga: White pants, garnet jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the message to his team heading into the Clemson game and what he remembers about the Gamecocks' game there in 2016.

By

  Comments  