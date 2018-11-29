South Carolina reveals uniform combination for home finale against Akron

South Carolina football on Thursday unveiled its uniform look for the hurricane-rescheduled home finale against Akron.
The theme for the video to announce it: “It has never been about what we wear, it’s who we are. “
The Gamecocks will go with garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets as they look clinch a .500 or better record for the third year in a row and the 10th time in 11 seasons.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This is the first meeting between the two teams. The game came about after South Carolina’s September game with Marshall was canceled because of the looming threat of Hurricane Florence.
Kickoff is at noon in Williams-Brice Stadium. USC had not yet sold more than 30,000 tickets as of early this week.
Uniform combos this season:
▪ Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets
▪ Chattanooga: White pants, garnet jersey, white helmets
▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.
▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.
▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.
▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants
▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants
▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.
Comments