USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina opens as a slight favorite vs Virginia in Belk Bowl

By Ben Breiner

December 02, 2018 06:35 PM

What a bowl win would mean for South Carolina’s offseason momentum

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains what winning the Belk Bowl would mean for the Gamecocks after the season.
By
Up Next
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains what winning the Belk Bowl would mean for the Gamecocks after the season.
By

South Carolina football had a little snafu with the Las Vegas line before last season’s bowl game.

This year in the Belk Bowl against Virginia, things appear a lot smoother.

The Gamecocks opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite against the 7-5 Virginia Cavaliers. USC covered a touchdown spread in an upset win last season.

For the year, Will Muschamp’s squad is 7-5 overall and 7-5 against the spread. They had a run of four consecutive covers snapped by only beating 30-point underdog Akron 28-3.

Virginia went 8-4 ATS. The Cavs covered seven of the first eight games, but failed to in three of the last four.

Kickoff is at noon, ahead of the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks earning a trip to the Belk Bowl to place Virginia.

By

  Comments  