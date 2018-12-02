South Carolina opens as a slight favorite vs Virginia in Belk Bowl

South Carolina football had a little snafu with the Las Vegas line before last season’s bowl game.
This year in the Belk Bowl against Virginia, things appear a lot smoother.
The Gamecocks opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite against the 7-5 Virginia Cavaliers. USC covered a touchdown spread in an upset win last season.
For the year, Will Muschamp’s squad is 7-5 overall and 7-5 against the spread. They had a run of four consecutive covers snapped by only beating 30-point underdog Akron 28-3.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Virginia went 8-4 ATS. The Cavs covered seven of the first eight games, but failed to in three of the last four.
Kickoff is at noon, ahead of the College Football Playoff.
Comments