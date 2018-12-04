Back-to-back: South Carolina football repeats at No. 1 for best team Twitter account

In its fourth year of ranking the best team Twitter accounts in college football, Athlon Sports has its first repeat champion — South Carolina.
The national media outlet released its top-10 rankings Tuesday, and the Gamecocks, led by associate athletics director for new and creative media Justin King, were No. 1 for the second year in a row.
“Graphics, video, and taking risks with content is the name of the game for South Carolina. The account engages with people and makes you want to follow even if you aren’t fans of the team. That’s talent,” the magazine wrote.
In addition, @GamecockFB has 371,000 followers, among the top 15 most followed accounts in college football.
King and his team regularly showcase their skills with their uniform reveal videos each week, which have drawn tens of thousands of views and social media praise. Some of the account’s most recent highlights are below.
Close behind USC was in-state rival Clemson, who topped the list in 2015. This year, the Tigers checked in at No. 3.
“The best social list is never complete without the Tigers. They’ve been doing it well and consistently for a few years now. Having an interesting coach like Dabo on the sidelines doesn’t hurt either,” Athlon wrote.
