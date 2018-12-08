USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina football names permanent team captains for 2018 season

By Ben Breiner

December 08, 2018 11:26 AM

A new set of players will have their picture up in the South Carolina football hall of captains.

The Gamecocks held their team banquet on Saturday night and handed out end-of-season awards. That included permanent team captains, which went to Bryson Allen-Williams, Zack Bailey, Jake Bentley and T.J. Brunson.

The team rotates who is captain on a game-by-game basis, and elects the permanent ones at year’s end.

The rest of USC’s awards:

Coaches’ Awards

Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Donell Stanley, Jay Urich, Malik Young, Danny Gordon

Community Service Award Spencer Eason-Riddle Strength & Conditioning Award: Sadarius Hutcherson, Kyle Markway, Bryan Edwards

Comeback Player of the Year Award” Deebo Samuel, Bryson Allen-Williams, K.C. Crosby

Offensive Scout Team Award: Hank Manos

Defensive Scout Team Award: Jason Senn, Javion Duncan

Special Teams Scout Team Award: Jaylan Foster

Nutrition Award: T.J. Brunson

Players’ Choice Awards

Unselfish Teammate - Offense Michael Scarnecchia, Jacob August Blake Camper, Dennis Daley

Unselfish Teammate - Defense T.J. Brunson, Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac

Unselfish Teammate - Special Teams Kiel Pollard, Keisean Nixon, Ben Asbury

Tenacity Award - Offense Zack Bailey

Tenacity Award - Defense Bryson Allen-Williams

Tenacity Award - Special Teams Kiel Pollard

Most Valuable Player - Offense (Steve Spurier Award) Deebo Samuel

Most Valuable Player - Defense (Joe Morrison Award) T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw

Most Valuable Player - Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award) Joseph Charlton, Parker White

Leadership Award - Offense Jake Bentley

Leadership Award - Defense T.J. Brunson

Leadership Award - Special Teams Kiel Pollard

Most Explosive Player - Offense Deebo

Samuel Most Productive Player - Defense T.J. Brunson, Jaycee Horn

Most Productive Player - Special Teams Deebo Samuel

Steve Wadiak MVP Award - Deebo Samuel

