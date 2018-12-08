South Carolina football names permanent team captains for 2018 season

A new set of players will have their picture up in the South Carolina football hall of captains.
The Gamecocks held their team banquet on Saturday night and handed out end-of-season awards. That included permanent team captains, which went to Bryson Allen-Williams, Zack Bailey, Jake Bentley and T.J. Brunson.
The team rotates who is captain on a game-by-game basis, and elects the permanent ones at year’s end.
The rest of USC’s awards:
Coaches’ Awards
Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Donell Stanley, Jay Urich, Malik Young, Danny Gordon
Community Service Award Spencer Eason-Riddle Strength & Conditioning Award: Sadarius Hutcherson, Kyle Markway, Bryan Edwards
Comeback Player of the Year Award” Deebo Samuel, Bryson Allen-Williams, K.C. Crosby
Offensive Scout Team Award: Hank Manos
Defensive Scout Team Award: Jason Senn, Javion Duncan
Special Teams Scout Team Award: Jaylan Foster
Nutrition Award: T.J. Brunson
Players’ Choice Awards
Unselfish Teammate - Offense Michael Scarnecchia, Jacob August Blake Camper, Dennis Daley
Unselfish Teammate - Defense T.J. Brunson, Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac
Unselfish Teammate - Special Teams Kiel Pollard, Keisean Nixon, Ben Asbury
Tenacity Award - Offense Zack Bailey
Tenacity Award - Defense Bryson Allen-Williams
Tenacity Award - Special Teams Kiel Pollard
Most Valuable Player - Offense (Steve Spurier Award) Deebo Samuel
Most Valuable Player - Defense (Joe Morrison Award) T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw
Most Valuable Player - Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award) Joseph Charlton, Parker White
Leadership Award - Offense Jake Bentley
Leadership Award - Defense T.J. Brunson
Leadership Award - Special Teams Kiel Pollard
Most Explosive Player - Offense Deebo
Samuel Most Productive Player - Defense T.J. Brunson, Jaycee Horn
Most Productive Player - Special Teams Deebo Samuel
Steve Wadiak MVP Award - Deebo Samuel
