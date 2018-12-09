Jared Cook puts his NFL team on his back, reaches two career milestones in one day

Former South Carolina football star Jared Cook continued his career NFL year this Sunday with yet another standout performance for his Oakland Raiders.
In a wild 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to give Oakland just its third victory on the season, Cook was his team’s leading receiver and continued his strong push to be included in his first Pro Bowl.
Cook finished the contest with seven receptions for 116 yards, his fourth 100-yard game on the year and second in a row. That included a key 14-yard catch he made in the game-winning drive in the late fourth quarter.
With Sunday’s totals, Cook now has more than 60 receptions and 800 receiving yards in a season for the first time is his career, and he and the Raiders still have three more games to play. At 825 yards, he ranks fourth among NFL tight ends this season. He also ranks in the top five of his position with six receiving scores.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After Sunday’s game, coach Jon Gruden called Cook’s play “awesome” and named him the team MVP. Quarterback Derek Carr said it would be “a shame” if he is not selected to the Pro Bowl.
Moving forward, Cook will need to average just under 59 yards per game for the remaining three regular season contests to break 1,000 on the year, which would make him just the second tight end in franchise history to reach that milestone.
Elsewhere across the NFL in Week 14, former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney suffered a disappointing day, recording only two tackles and jumping offsides late to essentially seal his Houston Texans’ defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, he left the locker room without speaking to the media, according to reports.
“I mean, I think we all saw the same thing. I don’t know what you want me to tell you. We all saw the exact same thing,” said Clowney’s teammate, All-Pro lineman J.J. Watt, according to the Indianapolis Star.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 14
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — On injured reserve
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard. Line allowed four sacks, blocked for 60 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans — 2 tackles, both solo
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Plays Sunday night
Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks — Plays Monday night
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — 1 target in the passing game, no catches
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions — 4 catches on 4 targets for 17 yards, 1 fumble recovery, 1 punt return for 0 yards
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 1 solo tackle, 1 pass defended
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Played but didn’t record any statistics
Melvin Ingram, DE, San Diego Chargers — 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 for loss
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 6 catches on 9 targets for 50 yards, 1 touchdown
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Inactive with concussion
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 2 tackles, both solo, 1 pass defended
Chris Lammons, S, Miami Dolphins — Practice squad
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Played but recorded no statistics
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 2 tackles, both solo, 1 sack, his first of the season
Corey Robinson, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Appeared in his third game of the season, second in a row
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started at right tackle for the 13th consecutive game this season
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Played but recorded no statistics
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — 4 tackles, all solo, 1 interception returned 0 yards
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 1-for-1 on field goals with a long of 33 yards, 3-for-4 on extra points
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — 3 tackles, 1 solo
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Did not play
Comments