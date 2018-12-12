South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel named a first-team All-American by FBS coaches

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel just added a big honor to cap his Gamecocks football career.
He was named a first-team All-American on Wednesday.
The AFCA put him on the first team as an all-purpose player. He was a key part of South Carolina’s offense and special teams, excelling as a runner, receiver and kick returner.
He was named a second-team All-American kick returner earlier this week.
Samuel was one of the most dynamic players in the SEC and the country with the ball in his hands. He was the fifth-leading receiver in the league with 62 catches for 882 yards (4th) and 11 touchdowns (2nd). He also led the conference in kick return average (24.78 yards) and had the only kick return score in the conference this season.
Samuel will skip South Carolina’s trip to the Belk Bowl to focus on the NFL draft.
The last Gamecocks All-American was offensive lineman A.J. Cann, who took home a range of honors in 2014.
USC will play in Charlotte on Dec. 29 at noon, facing off with the Virginia Cavaliers.
