South Carolina’s Will Muschamp updates OrTre Smith injury recovery process

South Carolina football has been without a key wide receiving option in OrTre Smith for almost the entire 2018 football season. That was a given as soon as the staff made the call the subluxed kneecap would need surgery.
He hasn’t played in months, but he’s on the mend and there’s been solid progress in his coach’s eyes.
“Really good,” Muschamp said. “He’s ahead of schedule.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder spent most of 2017 as a true freshman starter after Deebo Samuel was lost for the year. He gave USC’s offense a solid option, and projected to be the No. 4 receiver.
Then he played in the opener and sparingly against Georgia, and Muschamp announced he’d be out after he didn’t take the field against Vanderbilt.
He finished with three catches and 25 yards after 326 yards and three scores on 30 receptions his first season on campus.
If he comes back fully healthy, he’ll be a key option in the passing game next season. Deebo Samuel is gone, and there’s still a question about Bryan Edwards. Shi Smith will be back, and there’s an army of options behind him such as Josh Vann, Chad Terrell and incoming freshman Keveon Mullins.
So that big possession receiver who still has room to grow, his health will loom large.
“Talking to (trainer) Clint Haggard (Thursday) morning, he feels really comfortable about where OrTre is,” Muschamp said.
