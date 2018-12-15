Jadeveon Clowney’s late sack helps seal win, puts Texans on brink of division title

A week ago, Jadeveon Clowney sealed a defeat for his Houston Texans by jumping offsides late against the Indianapolis Colts.
That penalty ended the Texans their franchise-best nine-game winning streak, and the former Gamecock All-American took it hard, telling reporters several days later that he was “upset” about his mistake.
On Saturday, Clowney got a chance at redemption and took it, taking down New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on third down late to essentially ice the game and give Houston a crucial 29-22 victory.
The sack capped a game in which Clowney was also credited with three tackles, two of them solo, one of them for loss and two QB hits.
The sack came with under a minute to play and pushed the Jets back to fourth-and-18, which New York was unable to convert, giving the Texans back the ball and the game. Clowney’s eight sack on the year also marked the 28th of his professional career.
Clowney and the Texans now stand at 10-4. If the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans lose Sunday (both are narrow betting favorites), the Texans will clinch the third division title in franchise history. Clowney, meanwhile, needs two sacks in the final two games to break his personal best from last season.
