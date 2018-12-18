Jadeveon Clowney highlights trio of former Gamecocks named NFL Pro Bowlers

A trio of former South Carolina football stars have earned Pro Bowl honors, the NFL announced Tuesday, with linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, defensive lineman Melvin Ingram and cornerback Stephon Gilmore all being selected to the AFC all-star squad.
Former Spring Valley standout and current New York Jets player Andre Roberts was picked for his first Pro Bowl.
Clowney was also named a starter. This will be his third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and second start in a row. Clowney has 37 tackles, 14 for loss, and eight sacks through 15 weeks. He also has 17 QB hits on the year and two fumble recoveries, one of which was also a touchdown.
Ingram will be making the second Pro Bowl appearance of his seven-year career after being named to the game last season as well. He has 39 combined stops on the season so far, along with seven sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
This is Gilmore’s second selection as well, with his first coming in 2016. Gilmore has already tied his career high this year with 18 passes defended, and has added two interceptions, two forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack and 41 total tackles to his statistical total.
In his ninth season and with his fifth NFL team, Roberts has been the league’s best returner. Through 14 games, Roberts leads the NFL in both kick return yards (912) and punt return average (14.9). He becomes the first Jets returner to be selected for the Pro Bowl since Leon Washington in 2008.
Former Gamecock Jared Cook was also named a Pro Bowl alternate for the AFC team. If any of the tight ends currently on the roster withdraw due to injury, fatigue or playing in the Super Bowl, Cook will make his first Pro Bowl appearance.
D.J. Swearinger was also named an alternate for the NFC team at the safety position.
