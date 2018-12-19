Gamecock great is not out of work long, joining division rival of former NFL team

It did not take long for a Gamecock great to find a new job in the NFL.

ESPN reported Pharoh Cooper signed with a new team one day after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams, as reported by The State.

The South Carolina football alum was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals, according to a tweet from Adam Schefter, one of ESPN’s NFL insiders.

Cooper could be familiar with his new employer, because the Cardinals and Rams are rivals in the NFC West division. The teams will play on Sunday, per azcentral.com.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Rams, Cooper flourished in his second season with the team, therams.com reported. In 2017, Cooper “was named an All-Pro both as a kick and punt returner,”leading the NFL with an average of 27.4 and 12.5 yards on returns of kicks and punts respectively, according to the website.





But Cooper injured his ankle in the season opener and was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery, ESPN reported.

Cooper was activated by the team in Week 11, but has only returned kicks before being cut, per therams.com.

Also a wide receiver, the 23-year-old has played in 31 career NFL games and has 25 catches for 190 yards, revengeofthebirds.com reported.

In three seasons at South Carolina, Cooper scored 26 touchdowns, a combination receiving (18), rushing (4) and passing (4). Overall, Cooper gained 2,163 receiving yards, 513 rushing yards and 118 passing yards, according to sports-reference.com.