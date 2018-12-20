As Bobby Bentley considered taking job at Auburn, he sought his son Jake’s thoughts

The decision South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley had to make was a complex one.
He reportedly had an offer to become Auburn’s offensive coordinator, a job that would no doubt mean more money and career advancement. But he would step into a situation that might grow unstable, and it would likely not have come with play-calling duties. It would’ve also meant missing his son Jake’s senior season in Columbia.
So as he worked through the decision, he didn’t hide it from his son.
“He talked to me about it,” Jake Bentley said. “Just seeing what I thought.”
He did admit, as he talked it over, it wasn’t as if he was holding a central role in the conversation.
“When we talked about it, I kind of felt more, it was kind of him just more talking to himself and I was just standing there,” Jake Bentley said.
In the end, Bobby Bentley opted to stay. He’ll remain with Will Muschamp’s staff, rather than making the jump to a coordinator spot. He had history at Auburn, served as a analyst for Gus Malzahn, who said at the start of the season Bobby Bentley would eventually be a college head coach.
But it wasn’t because Jake Bentley made a plea or exerted any influence.
“I was just like, do whatever you think,” Jake Bentley said. “He was going through the reasons.
“He’s excited about being here. That’s kind of the big thing. He just loves it here. He loves the community, loves the fans, loves the coaching staff. Just excited to be back.”
