Jadeveon Clowney posts big game vs Eagles, is at the center of disputed call

Former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney was in the midst of a big day for the Houston Texans on Sunday, terrorizing former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
But a play at the end soured things.
Foles had already thrown what became a 19-yard pass to former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery when Clowney drilled him. Out came the flag for roughing the passer after Clowney lowered the crown of his helmet, taking the Eagles from their 11 to their 45 on a drive that ended in the game-winning field goal.
The call drew some complaints.
It came at the end of a game when the former No. 1 pick had eight tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and three QB hits, plus a hard sack on a 2-point try. His strip sack in the second quarter set up a touchdown and gave the Texans an early lead.
Jeffery finished with three catches for 82 yards.
