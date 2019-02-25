Projected South Carolina defensive depth chart heading into spring ball

South Carolina’s defense was torn to pieces by injuries in 2018, but that meant a lot of young players got a taste of college football action. Many of the injured players are back, so USC will have some pieces to work with as the staff tries to fix up a unit that struggled.
Buck
Starter: D.J. Wonnum
Top backup: Brad Johnson, Rodricus Fitten
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
This spot looks somewhat similar to last season, give or take Bryson Allen-Williams. The Gamecocks will have to hope things simply get better health-wise. Wonnum hardly played, but he has the ability to be an anchor as an edge rusher, while Johnson got a decent amount of work in his second season. The spot has a bit of flux as it sort of bleeds into the strongside linebacker position.
One to watch: Fitten. As much as anything it’s because he’s new, while Wonnum and Johnson have been high on the depth chart the past two seasons. Fitten is a bit small as 6-foot-1, 235 pounds and perhaps ends up more linebacker than edge rusher.
Defensive tackles
Starters: Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith
Top backups: Rick Sandidge, Keir Thomas, Zacch Pickens
This pair started last season and didn’t do anything in particular to lose that distinction. Smith somewhat exceeded expectations. Sandidge showed promise as a freshman and should take a step after his first offseason. Thomas is a senior at this point and could well spend more time at end. Pickens is a top prospect who was mostly an end in high school.
One to watch: Pickens. He’s the five-star, one of the top talents USC has brought in of late. He’s 293 pounds, which points to playing more inside, and brings some speed. If he ends up making an impact, it will say a good deal about his ability.
Defensive end
Starter: Keir Thomas
Top backup: Aaron Sterling, Kingsley Enagbare
Sterling is the returning starter in name, but with more depth in the middle, Thomas seems a likely option after Sterling was up and down last season. Thomas started every game he played in and provides a little more bulk at 276 than Sterling’s 246. Enagbare started 2018 as a tackle, finished as an end and never looked the 285 he was listed at. He’s down to 265, which seems like more of a fit at end.
One to watch: Enagbare. If he does end up on the outside, he’s a bigger body with a lot of mobility. Thomas is a known quantity and Sterling was solid in spots, but Enagbare probably has the most upside.
Middle linebacker
Starter: T.J. Brunson
Backup: Ernest Jones
Brunson is an undisputed leader of the defense and an anchor at this spot, though he hasn’t shown a ton of big-play upside. Jones and Rosendo Louis both filled in for him at various points last season, and the Gamecocks likely needed more in terms of depth from the linebacker spot.
One to watch: Jones. He ended up burning a redshirt for a few snaps in the bowl game. The staff likes his aptitude for the game and he moves well.
Weakside linebacker
Starter: Sherrod Greene
Backup: Damani Staley, Derek Boykins
The spot had some issues with Greene working his way in as a first-year starter. The thing is, there isn’t that much new talent coming in, so there might just have to be improvement from the current players. Staley was up and down, while Boykins has ability but needs to adapt to the college game.
One to watch: Boykins. He’s a big kid who Will Muschamp said plays in space well. That’s something USC was lacking at times last season. There will be a lot of development to do before the season starts.
Strongside linebacker
Starter: Daniel Fennell
Top backup: Rosendo Louis
This position is quirky because of how it is often eschewed for a fifth defensive back, only to sometimes reappear as part of a smaller front (or at least it did with Bryson Allen-Williams). Fennell has been a steady presence when called upon the past two seasons. Louis spent time here late in the season, and while he could end up back inside, he adds some weight to USC’s edge group.
One to watch: Louis. The staff liked him a lot as a middle linebacker before last season, but he seemed to fall out of the rotation in the middle of the year. He’s still pretty big at 247 pounds, so it remains to be seen if he’s a better edge or interior option.
Nickel
Starter: Jaycee Horn
Top backup: Jamyest Williams
Let’s park this as a bit of a placeholder. Horn primarily played Nickel last season, but could easily be a starting outside corner. Williams moved to safety last season, but there’s no one else on the roster who really fits the bill. USC is bringing in four young defensive backs, and at least one or two could factor in.
One to watch: No one who is on campus yet. Jammie Robinson is a player Muschamp mentioned as an option at this spot.
Corner
Starters: Isreal Mukuamu, Jamel Cook
Top backups: Jaycee Horn, A.J. Turner
This is the position that will undergo the most drastic shakeup when the next batch of players arrive. At the moment, the team has a pair of 6-foot-4 options in Mukuamu, who the staff praised through the end of last season, and Cook, who never really got a foothold at Southern Cal and has been getting hype as a transfer. Horn could end up here, and A.J. Turner should spend time here learning a new trade, but in the summer, Cam Smith, Johnny Dixon and maybe Shilo Sanders will have to factor in.
One to watch: Cook. Last year’s defensive back transfers proved to be duds. He has the frame to play safety and the coaches like his ability at corner, but he’ll have to prove he can be a factor.
Safety
Starters: R.J. Roderick, Jamyest Williams
Top backups: Jaylin Dickerson, Jonathan Gipson
This spot at least has fuller depth in terms of scholarship players, but could have a good deal of movement, just like last year. Roderick seems like an anchor, even after only playing half a season as a true freshman. Williams was up and down before an injury sidelined him, but still boasts potential and talent. Dickerson looked raw when healthy in 2018, while Gipson hardly played as a redshirt. Mukuamu, Horn and maybe Cook can also play safety, so things will be somewhat reliant on how other things shake out.
One to watch: Williams. His career has been a little all over the place. He was a starting nickel, couldn’t break the opening-day lineup last fall and had a few high points before his injury. It’s unclear where and how he might settle.
Comments