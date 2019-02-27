Impressions and depth chart observations from South Carolina’s first spring practice

South Carolina football opened spring practice on Wednesday morning, taking the field outside the new operations facility. The team was only in helmets and shorts, per NCAA rules, but Will Muschamp got the first chance to practice with the likes of Ryan Hilinski and Zacch Pickens.
Observations from the first three sessions of practice:
▪We got our first look at Hilinski, and at least in individual drills, he looked pretty accurate. Players were trying to hit targets on a net, and he appeared to do well. He struggled with some throws off a certain kind of handoff, but so did the rest of the QBs.
▪Starting wide receiver Shi Smith didn’t work in the main practice area, instead staying in the indoor with the injured players. After going through stretches, he went to trainers, who appeared to help him with his pads.
▪ Five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens appeared to have some kind of wrap around his right upper leg. He participated for parts of the three periods, but was also inside with injured players at one point. Defensive lineman Keir Thomas was also inside with the injured players.
▪ The Gamecocks ran skeleton offense and a defensive pursuit drill, which gave a sense of what the offensive and defensive depth charts might look like, give or take a number of injuries. The depth chart as was seen:
1st team
QB: Jake Bentley
RB: Mon Denson (Rico Dowdle was out)
WR: Chavis Dawkins, Bryan Edwards Edwards, Josh Vann (Shi and OrTre Smith were both limited)
TE: Kiel Pollard
OL: Sadarius Hutcherson (LT), Donell Stanley (LG), Chandler Farrell (C), Eric Douglas (RG), Dylan Wonnum
DL: Aaron Sterling (DE), Kobe Smith (DT), Rick Sandidge (DT), D.J. Wonnum (Buck) (Javon Kinlaw is out for spring)
LB: Sherrod Greene, Ernest Jones, Eldridge Thompson (TJ Brunson is out for spring)
DB: Israel Mukuamu (CB), RJ Roderick (S), Jonathan Gipson (S), Jaycee Horn (CB) (J.T. Ibe and Jamyest Williams are both out or limited early in spring)
2nd team
QB: Dakereon Joyner
RB: Deshaun Fenwick, Joe Thomas
WR: Chad Terrell, Randrecous Davis, Bailey Hart
OL: Jordon Carty (LT), Summie Carlay (LG), Hank Manos (C), Jordan Rhodes (RG), Jaylen Nichols (RT)
DL: Brad Johnson (Buck), Devontae Davis (DT), Jabari Ellis (DT), Kingsley Enagbare (DE)
LB: Zay Brown, Damaini Staley, Spencer Eason-Riddle
DB: A.J. Turner (CB), Jaylin Dickerson, Jamel Cook, Kevin Pickens
Hilinski worked with the third-team offense. Nichols working there that early is notable because freshmen don’t generally step in on the offensive line in practice No. 1
The third-team defensive line was freshman Rodricus Fitten, Griffin Gentry inside and freshman Joseph Anderson.
▪ On hand watching were both of Ryan Hilinski’s parents, plus former NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn, father of Jaycee Horn.
▪ During team work, Joyner broke out into space on what looked like a run and also had a slightly low pass into the flat that was dropped. Hilinski looked the be bringing a little energy to that drill on a day where the tone seemed more workmanlike.
▪ Urich was considered for emergency special teams work late last season and got some work there during kickoff work.
▪ Before practice, the team did sprints after stretching, something we’d not seen in previous seasons.
▪ Jamel Cook certainly looks the part of a tall, rangy safety, so it will be interesting to see if he can help provide some stability there.
▪ Players in yellow non-contact jerseys but practicing: Darius Rush, Eldridge Thompson. Jovaughn Gwyn, Dowdle and Ortre Smith were among the injured players working inside with the strength staff.
▪ New long snapper Collin Bunch got the first work at the spot.
