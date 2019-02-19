South Carolina sets 2019 spring football schedule

South Carolina begins spring football practice on Feb. 27, and the Gamecocks released the schedule for those practices Tuesday. The most important point of note for fans is that no practices beyond the April 6 spring game will be open to the public.
The Gamecocks assistant coaches, who head coach Will Muschamp does not allow to speak to the media during the season, will all make one apperance in front of the media, including new defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who has yet to speak publicly since being hired to replace Lance Thompson. The spring will also provide most fans with their first opportunity to hear from young USC players such as Dakereon Joyner, Jaycee Horn and Rick Sandidge. Those players did not speak to the media last season because of Muschamp’s rule forbidding freshmen from speaking to the media.
Here are more details:
▪ Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks will hold the first of 15 spring practices Wednesday, Feb. 27. Muschamp will preview spring with the media Tuesday, Feb. 26.
▪ The Garnet & Black Spring Game is scheduled for noon Saturday, April 6, at Williams-Brice Stadium. It will be broadcast live on SEC Network. Admission is free. No other practices will be open to the public unless otherwise announced.
▪ Todd Ellis will host “Carolina Calls with Will Muschamp” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The show airs on 107.5-The Game in the Columbia area.
▪ Pro Timing Day is set for Thursday, March 21, at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. The annual event is closed to the public.
