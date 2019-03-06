USC Gamecocks Football

Former Gamecock, Super Bowl champ looking for new team after being released

By Lou Bezjak

March 06, 2019

Former South Carolina and current Denver defender Darian Stewart recalls his playing days with the Gamecocks.
Former South Carolina and current Denver defender Darian Stewart recalls his playing days with the Gamecocks.
Darian Stewart is looking for a new team.

The Denver Broncos released the former South Carolina standout on Wednesday after four years with the team.

“Broncos country thank you all for the love you showed me and my family these past 4 years. But it’s time for me to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta football left in me so I’ll see y’all real soon,” Stewart posted on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

Stewart started 14 games this season for Denver and had two interceptions. He had nine interceptions in his four years with the Broncos and was part of the team’s Super Bowl championship team.

Stewart signed a four-year, $28 million deal with Denver in 2016.

Stewart was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016. Before arriving in Denver, Stewart played four seasons with the St. Louis Rams and one with the Baltimore Ravens.

