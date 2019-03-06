National publication ranks all 130 NCAA teams. Where South Carolina football lands

The folks at Athlon have been in the previewing and projecting business for a long while now.
This week, the dropped a ranking for every team in FBS football one to 130 heading into the spring. As South Carolina football comes off a 7-6 season, the Gamecocks weren’t buried in the rankings, but they will have a tough road to say the least.
Athlon’s rankings had USC at No. 40, solid coming off a 7-6 season with the top playmaker (Deebo Samuel) gone to the NFL. The challenge is that puts South Carolina 10th among SEC teams and fifth in the SEC East one spot behind Kentucky.
“After improving its scoring average from 24.2 points a game in 2017 to 30.1 in ’18, the Gamecocks hope this unit takes another step forward under senior quarterback Jake Bentley and receiver Bryan Edwards,” Athlon’s Steven Lassan wrote. “Injuries took a toll on South Carolina’s defense last season, as this unit fell from fifth in the SEC in scoring defense to 11th. The defensive line is a strength thanks to the return of tackle Javon Kinlaw, and the secondary needs a big year from sophomore Jaycee Horn.”
The Gamecocks schedule includes the top three teams on the list (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia), plus No. 7 (Florida), No. 10 (Texas A&M) and No. 20 (Missouri).
The outlook is meant to account for recruiting before spring practice.
South Carolina is in the midst of spring practice. The team will hit the field Thursday before players head out for spring break.
