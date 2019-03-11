Report: Former Gamecock running back finds new home with Chicago Bears

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis has a new NFL home.
Davis will sign with the Chicago Bears according, to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move will become official on the league’s first day of new calendar year Wednesday.
According to Rapoport, it is a two-year deal for $6 million with a max of $7 million.
“The hard work has finally paid off thank you God,” Davis posted on his Twitter page.
Davis spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and is coming off his best season in four years in the NFL. He rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns and also caught 34 passes for 214 yards and a TD.
Prior to Seattle, he played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
