NFL.com: Bruce Ellington joining the Super Bowl champions

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bruce Ellington saw his time in Detroit end when the Lions released him in February.
Turns out he’s trading up to a better spot.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday Ellington will join the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl champions didn’t have a deep group of receivers last season and have been linked to targets at the position.
Ellington was hurt last season and was traded from Houston to the Lions. In seven games, he had 31 receptions for 224 yards.
Ellington was drafted by San Francisco in 2014. He played there through the 2016 season, though he missed that year with injuries. He caught on with Houston in 2017.
In 44 NFL games and nine starts, he has 79 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns.
At USC, he played basketball early on before eventually moving over to the football team. In three seasons, Ellington caught 106 passes for 1,586 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the top pass catcher for the 2012 and 2013 teams, which combined to win 22 games.
