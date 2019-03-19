Early lines are out. How much South Carolina is favored by over North Carolina

South Carolina football is coming off a difficult 7-6 season and will face a brutal slate in 2019. North Carolina went with a surprising coach hire in Mack Brown, and got some attention for the coordinators it added.
But one oddsmaker has the Gamecocks as a solid favorite when the teams meet in Charlotte on August 31.
According to Stadium.com reporter Brett McMurphy, oddsmaker BetOnline.ag released a batch of early lines that have the Gamecocks as a touchdown favorite against the Tar Heels. That’s a bit lower than Bill Connelly’s projections.
The last time South Carolina opened the season in Charlotte, it scored an upset win against N.C. State to kick off a 9-4 season.
North Carolina is coming off a 2-9 season. The Tar Heels won five games in the past two years, setting the stage for Larry Fedora’s departure.
The Gamecocks return much of their offense from last season, minus top play-maker Deebo Samuel. They’re hoping for a bounce back from the defense, which was riddled with injuries.
Clemson was also listed as a 21-point favorite in it’s second game, a non-conference showdown with Texas A&M.
