Set to join group of Gamecocks with degrees, USC back ready for final ride

South Carolina football: Mon Denson on new running backs coach, early spring practice

Mon Denson reached an end of sorts last week.

Yes, the South Carolina football running back will still be one of USC’s top backfield options in 2019. But he’ll be doing it with a degree in hand.

Denson was one of about 80 athletes to finished up their undergraduate degrees this week, and he’s on track to be one of 20-plus on the football team to be in grad school next fall.

“I really don’t have too many words,” Denson said. “I’m just excited to be there. First in my family, first generation, first to graduate, first to go to college.”

His career started in as inauspicious as way as one could. He came to South Carolina a three-star recruit, and in his first two seasons, he didn’t see the field.

Instead, another member of his class (A.J. Turner) and a member of the next class (Rico Dowdle) both surpassed him in the lineup, carrying the ball 249 times as he battled injuries.

“I always saw that light at the end of the tunnel,” Denson said. “I knew once I got healthy enough I’d just be that guy. Put in the work, work on my craft and just get better and better each day.”

He ended up carving out a small role as a redshirt sophomore (41 carries and 152 yards). Last season, a hamstring injuries meant he only got 16 carries in the team’s first seven games. Then he led the team in carries four times down the stretch, finishing as the second-most prolific rusher on the team (86 carries, 432 yards).

He came out of spring with South Carolina coach Will Muschamp calling him one of the two best backs who was able to practice (Dowdle was not).

“It meant a lot,” Denson said. “That shows that he’s seen the work I’ve been putting in. It’s going to eventually pay off.”

Now he’s got one more opportunity. South Carolina’s running game hasn’t followed the preseason wisdom each of the past few years, so how things shake out for him remains a question. But he’s got his degree and a last chance, and it’s something he’ll take.

“It’s relieving knowing that I’m a graduate now,” Denson said. “I’ll be playing my last year of eligibility and just be focusing on little core classes to get me by.”